Tura to be cleaner and garbage free with installation of new fuel plant

Tura, May 17: In a move which is being seen as one that has the potential to make Tura Town cleaner and garbage free in future, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday, inaugurated the pilot project of CHAMHANA GW-Refuse Derived Fuel Plant at Rongkhon Songgital in Tura.

The fuel plant which happens to be the first in the state was inaugurated in the presence of Special Guest and Korean Ambassador to India, Chang Jae-Bok. The Korean Ambassador was accompanied by the Lady Ambassador and Team of Officials from the Korean Embassy, New Delhi.

Inaugurating the first of its kind in the state and the country, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the occasion is a memorable day since the innovative pilot project though made of simple technology and low cost budget would convert waste into energy and could be used in place of coal or charcoal. Recalling his visit to the landfill site way back in 2019, the Chief Minister said that the amount of garbage dumped at the site poses a great challenge on how to dispose of the waste and said that with the collaboration with the CHAMHANA Korean company the Fuel plant is expected to reduce waste and revert and recover the environment as before.

The Chief Minister said that with the installation of the new plant, the heaps of garbage lying at the landfill site would be converted to energy blocks but would take time. He also informed that the project would be expanded to Shillong, Jowai, Nongstoin and other districts as well in the coming days. Stating that the main problem of Tura town is throwing waste on the streets and streams, he also requested all the members of the respective Development Committees as well as owners of business establishments to cooperate and sensitize everyone.

Korean Ambassador to India, Chang Jae- Bok, said that Tura is the first town he had visited among the North-eastern states, adding that the topography is similar to that of Korea. He expressed hope that the Chamhana Fuel Plant being implemented in Tura would make Tura into Zero waste towns in future.

Others who also spoke during the programme included, Technical Adviser to the Chief Minister Naba Bhattacharjee, TMB CEO Rikse R Marak and TMB Chairman J D Sangma.