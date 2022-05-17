Committee demands shifting of landfill site from Rongkhon Songgital

Tura, May 17: Even as Chief Minister Conrad Sangma was busy inaugurating the pilot project of CHAMHANA GW-Refuse Derived Fuel Plant at Rongkhon Songgital landfill site in Tura on Tuesday, the Rongkhon Songgital Youth Environment Committee has demanded the shifting of the site elsewhere.

In its memorandum dispatched to the Chief Minister on the same day, the committee alleged the Tura Municipal Board (TMB) of not following the directions of the HC and continuing to dump waste in a haphazard manner resulting in garbage spilling over to the cemetery below.

“The people of the area have given enough time to the TMB to arrange a new landfill site. We cannot tolerate such desecration of the graves and hope that immediate action will be taken on the matter,” the committee said.

Alleging that the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 and Environmental (Protection) Act and Suppression of the Municipal Solid Waste (Management and Handling) were violated by the TMB, the committee also sought action against it.