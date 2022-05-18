Assam forest dept builds highlands to keep KNP animals safe amid deluge

Guwahati, May 18: The Assam forest department has built around 40 highlands for providing shelter to animals owing to the ongoing floods at the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) and other national parks and wildlife sanctuaries of the state.

State forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya on Wednesday said the department has taken a slew of initiatives to deal with the deluge in a better and efficient manner and also ready to rescue animals from the flood-affected areas of Kaziranga and other national parks and wildlife sanctuaries.

“In this connection, we have already constructed around 40 highlands which have been designed scientifically with provision for adequate grass and fruit-yielding trees such as elephant apple and Indian gooseberry,” the minister said.

He said the highlands have enabled us to reduce animal casualties during annual floods.

The minister has been closely monitoring the flood situation in the national parks and wildlife sanctuaries.

“Kaziranga bears the brunt of floods every year. But we are fully equipped to tackle any emergency. Food arrangements have been made for the officials and forest personnel deployed in rescue operations of animals in the national park,” he said.

The forest minister said that forest officials were working in close tandem with officials of Kaziranga National Park to ensure the safety of the animals.

“More than 25 boats are kept ready for rescue of animals in Kaziranga,” he said.

Citing an instance, Suklabaidya also revealed that a baby elephant was saved from drowning on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, KNPTR director Jatin Sharma said the park has 144 man-made highlands for housing animals during floods. “In addition to that, we have built an 8.5 km-long road cum highland for providing shelter to animals during floods and for patrolling,” he said.

Sharma said that KNPTR is fully prepared to meet any eventuality with country boats and speed boats being kept ready for deployment for rescue of animals.

“Forest personnel are also on high alert. Besides, vaccination of cattle and camp elephants have been carried out near the periphery of the park in the last one and a half months,” he said.