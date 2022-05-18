Former Congress  MLA Sengman Marak joins AITC

Tura, May 18: Former MLA of the Congress from the Rongjeng constituency in East Garo Hills (EGH), Sengman Marak, today, joined the ranks of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) in a induction ceremony held in Williamnagar this afternoon.

Sengman won from the Rongjeng constituency in 2013 and his entry into the AITC is believed to bolster their chances of winning the seat in the coming Assembly elections in 2023. He won on a Congress ticket.

The programme today was attended by various MDCs of the AITC including Balachanda’a Agassi Marak, Rongrong’s Rinaldo K Sangma, Samanda’s Lahitson Sangma along with other party supporters.

Sengman felt he could bring about a new era in the coming years if elected again on an AITC ticket.