ATDC to operate subsidised flight in Guwahati-Silchar route

Guwahati, May 18: As the surface communication through roadways and railway has been completely disrupted between Brahmaputra Valley and Barak Valley in Assam because of fury of flood and landslides that have paralysed life in Dima Hasao district of Assam, the air fare to travel between Guwahati and Silchar has become very costly because of the huge demand given the situation.

As the air fares have gone beyond the reach of common travellers, Assam Government today decided to operate flight services between Guwahati and Silchar at a subsidsed fare of Rs 3000 per head per trip through Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) which will sign an MoU with Fly Big Airlines for the purpose.

The Assam Cabinet this evening approved the decision of Assam government. The flight tickets will be available at special counters at Deputy Commissioner’s Offices in Guwahati and Silchar and the ATDC head office at Paltan Bazar here.

The flights at subsidised fare will start operation from tomorrow (May 19). The Guwahati-Slichar flight will depart at 5 pm while Silchar-Guwahati flight will depart at 6.20 pm.

Flight tickets can also be booked by calling at mobile phone numbers 8135902973 and 8638023921. Payment can be made through UPI/Google pay on 8135902973