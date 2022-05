Nongstoin, May 18: The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and police personnel from Nongstoin Police Station in West Khasi Hills District today arrested a notorious drug supplier identified as Kevin Mawlot (24), from Pyndengrei, Dommawlein and recovered 16 gms of contraband heroin, several strips of Nitrazepam tablets and Rs 89,000 in cash from his possession.

Necessary action under the NDPS Act is being taken against the accused.