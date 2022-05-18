ECB CEO steps down from position

London, May 17: A turbulent period for English cricket saw another high-profile departure among its leadership on Tuesday when chief executive Tom Harrison announced he will be stepping down.

Since the turn of the year, the men’s Test captain, head coach, director of cricket and now the CEO have all left their roles as the England and Wales Cricket Board launches a so-called “red-ball reset” amid troubling times for the Test team.

Harrison has faced some of the blame for that, having prioritised the shorter formats of the game in search of greater revenue streams during his more than seven years as chief executive.

That included being a key driver behind the introduction of the Hundred, a new competition created to broaden the audience of the sport and placed at the heart of the British summer – perhaps to the detriment of test cricket. (AP)