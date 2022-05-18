GoM on online gaming arrives at a consensus

Guwahati, May 18: The Group of Ministers (GoM) on casinos, race courses and online gaming constituted by the Union government has come to a consensus decision on the issues under consideration.

The Chairman of the GoM, Conrad Sangma (the Chief Minister of Meghalaya) today tweeted, “The report of our submissions will be handed over to Hon’ble FM, Smti. @nsitharaman Ji in a day or two & the matter will be presented in the next @GST_Council Meeting.”