Tripura cop suspended for torturing photo-journalist

The ruling BJP, opposition CPI-M, Congress and Trinamool Congress and other parties strongly criticised the police action and demanded strict punishment for the accused.

Senior editors and journalists led by Agartala Press Club President Subal Kumar Dey and Secretary Pranab Sarkar since Wednesday morning launched agitations in front of the East Agartala police station and the Police Headquarters demanding action against the accused police personnel.

Sarkar said that photo-journalist Nitai Dey was detained on a “fake case and false allegation” on Tuesday and was tortured in the East Agartala police station lock up. “Police’s action was totally unacceptable. Police authority has suspended the Sub-Inspector of Police Arindam Roy. Now we would hold a meeting to decide our next course of action,” Sarkar Said.

A senior police official said that further action would be taken after completion of the ongoing probe.

CPI-M State Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said that the anarchism and undemocratic activities which began after the BJP led government assumed office more than four years ago, are still continuing.

The Trinamool Congress said that Tuesday’s incident is yet another attempt by the BJP led government to strangulate democracy.

BJP Spokesman Nabendu Bhattacharjee condemned the incident and demanded punishment for the guilty police personnel and a thorough probe into the incident.