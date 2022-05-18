Lucknow to get its first dog park soon

Arrangements are also being made to deploy dog trainers whose services can be availed by dog owners at the park.

According to officials of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), a proposal for the park has been sent to the state government and is awaiting a nod.

The park will be developed at a cost between Rs 15-25 crore.

Officials are identifying land around 10 acres for the project in Gomti Nagar extension area.

The maintenance of the park will be ensured through a nominal fee.

“We plan to make it mandatory for dogs to have a licence before they enter the park. This will help in making people aware of the fact that they need to get a licence for their pet,” said an official.

Lucknow, at present, has over 4,000 parks and dispute over entry of pet dogs in the parks leads to arguments with an alarming regularity.