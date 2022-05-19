Body of drowned recovered from Moopun waterfalls

Jowai, May 19: The body of a person from Rajasthan identified as Monu Mahariya, who was drowned in Moopun waterfalls at Mutong village on Sunday afternoon while going for a picnic along with his friends, was spotted floating in the water on Thursday morning.

The body was retrieved and sent to Khliehriat Community Health Centre (CHC) for post-mortem.

The deceased, an employee of a hardware store at Mooralong Jowai, had gone to Mutong village along with his friends in a group of around twelve. On reaching the waterfalls some of them decided to take a bath and Mahariya was drowned in the process.

It may be mentioned that Moopun waterfalls is a well-known tourist spot in East Jaintia Hills which attracts people from several places even outside the state.