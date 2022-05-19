Shaquiri becomes MLS’s highest-paid

NEW YORK, May 18: Chicago Fire midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri is Major League Soccer’s highest-paid player, jumping past Los Angeles FC attacker Carlos Vela and breaking Zlatan Ibrahimović’s league record.

The 30-year-old Swiss international, who joined Chicago this season from Lyon, has a base salary of $7.35 million and total compensation of $8,153,000, according to figures released Tuesday by the Major League Soccer Players Association.

He is expected to be passed by Italian winger Lorenzo Insigne, who joins Toronto this summer from Napoli. Ibrahimović had the previous high of $7.2 million with LA Galaxy in 2019. Galaxy forward Javier Hernandez began this season at $6 million and Inter Miami striker Gonzalo Higuaín third with a $5.1 million base and $5,793,750 in compensation.

Toronto midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo is fourth ($3.8 million, $4,693,000), followed by New England forward Jozy Altidore ($3,706,139 $4,264,963), Atlanta forward Josef Martínez ($3.75 million, $4,141,667), Vela ($2.25 million, $4.05 million), Atlanta midfielder/forward Luiz Araújo ($3.6 million, $3,941,667), and Columbus midfielder Lucas Zelarayán ($3.1 million, $3.7 million). (AP)