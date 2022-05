Tura, May 20: In view of the unpredictable heavy cyclonic storm that occurred on 19th May evening, which caused heavy damage to preparations at the venue including stage, pandal, stalls, equipments, etc, the Celebration of 50 years of Meghalaya’s statehood scheduled to be held on 20th May, 2022 stands postponed until further notice. Inconvenience caused to all concerned is highly regretted.