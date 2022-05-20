Meta ties up with Assam Police to launch digital literacy programme

Guwahati, May 20: In a bid to create a safer online environment, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has partnered with Assam Police to launch a digital literacy and awareness programme for adolescents and youths, at the Royal Global University here on Friday.

The programme, “We Think Digital”, will focus on digital safety best practices and provide youth easy access to digital literacy awareness sessions, training resources, knowledge repository, including child and adult safety self-help material, safety videos, resources, and help guide.

Meta aims to promote safe online behaviour by spreading awareness around increasing cyber crimes and equipping adolescents with tools and resources to tackle the online harm.

The training modules will focus on all aspects of cyber security and basics of digital literacy including browsing the internet, cyber bullying, Darknet Services, trolling, identity theft, et al.

Sharing his views during the launch, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, Harmeet Singh, said, “Social media is the new idiom of communication. We must navigate to stay safe.”

Singh encouraged students to use social media for the good parts and not give up on it altogether because of the bad side of it.

“Follow good creative pages, learn and engage using social media platforms for learning creative art and educating ourselves, rather than aimlessly scrolling and not getting the most out of it. The support from Assam Police is always there for reporting any issue or cyber crimes,” the city police commissioner said.

Addressing the audience, Ghanshyam Dass, secretary, IT department, Assam, encouraged students to double check before sharing any information on social media platforms, be it with friends or any known or unknown person after all prevention is better than cure.

Built on Meta’s We Think Digital initiative, this partnership aims to train around 10,000 youths from various schools and colleges in Assam.

Meta has also conducted similar training programmes in various schools and colleges across Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Meta’s We Think Digital outlines the digital citizen’s rights and responsibilities, encourages them to think critically about their digital behaviour and interactions, and get the most out of the online world.

Speaking on the collaboration, Satya Yadav, head, trust and safety, Facebook India (Meta) said, “When it comes to young people our platforms are designed to ensure responsible empowerment along with building age appropriate safeguards. We are constantly innovating technology to ensure that youths benefit from our platforms while they continue to feel safe.”

“According to a report from 2019, around 31 percent internet users in India were between the ages of 12-19. With that in mind, this partnership will create an ecosystem that will help in educating young people to use the Internet that is not only safe but is also enabling them to grow,” Yadav said.

Col. Sunil Kapila, senior adviser, India Future Foundation and cyber security expert, delivered the technical session, also attended by a number of school students and faculty of schools.