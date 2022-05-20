Hoax bomb call triggers panic in Bengaluru Intn’l airport

Bengaluru, May 20: Tension gripped Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) here on Friday following a bomb threat call, which later turned out to be a hoax.
According to police, the call was received around 3.50 a.m. The police control room recorded the call and intimated the airport authorities.
The authorities conducted security checks and combed the airport premises and terminal building for more than hour for abandoned bags and suspicious articles.
After conducting a thorough check it was ascertained that the threat was a hoax bomb call.
Security has been tightened on the airport premises after the incident.
Further investigations are underway.
