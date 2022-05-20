India finish ISSF Suhl Junior World Cup on top

New Delhi, May 19: Sift Kaur Samra and Surya Pratap Singh on Thursday settled for a silver in the 50m rifle prone mixed team event as India finished on top at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany.

Sift and Surya lost 15-17 to the Polish pair of Maja Magdalena Gawenda and Wiktoro Sajdak in the final.

However, Abhay Singh Sekhon and Areeba Khan bowed out in the qualification round of skeet mixed team competition, the final event of the day, finishing a lowly seventh with a combined effort of 134 out of 150.

The second Indian pair in the competition, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Darshna Rathore were no better as they finished further back in the 10th spot with a score of 132.

Late on Wednesday, the Indian women’s skeet team of Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darshna Rathore and Areeba Khan blanked Germany 6-0 to win a bronze medal. The medal was only India’s third medal in the shotgun discipline.

On Wednesday, India had also added a gold and silver in the 25m rapid fire mixed team competition after Simranpreet Kaur Brar and Vijayveer Sidhu won 17-9 against Anish and Tejaswani in an all-Indian final.

India bagged a rich haul of 33 medals from the event, including 13 gold, 15 silver and five bronze. (PTI)