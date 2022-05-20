Sports Snippets

Third edition of Indian Open Surfing from May 27-29

Mangalore, May 19: The Surfing Federation of India on Thursday announced the third edition of the Indian Open Surfing. The premier surfing competition is recognised by the international surfing association and will be hosted by the Mantra Surf Club at the Panambur Beach here from May 27-29. The three-day competition will see participation from all the top surfers of India as per their rankings and will be a part of the Karnataka Surfing Festival. Karnataka Tourism has come on board with the Indian Open Surfing as the title partners, while Chennai based TT Group are the associate partners. The competition will have participation in three categories – men, women and U-16. (PTI)

Stubblety-Cook sets world record in 200 breaststroke

Adelaide, May 19: Olympic champion Zac Stubblety-Cook set a world record in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke at the Australian swimming championships on Thursday. Stubblety-Cook finished in 2 minutes, 05.95 seconds in the final to improve on the previous mark of 2:06.12 set by Russian swimmer Anton Chupkov at the 2019 world championships in Gwangju, South Korea. The 23-year-old Stubblety-Cook set an Olympic record in winning gold at last year’s Tokyo Games. (AP)

Fan pleads guilty to assaulting football player after game

Nottingham, May 19: A football fan pleaded guilty on Thursday to assaulting Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp at the end of the team’s Championship playoff game against Nottingham Forest. Robert Biggs, a 30-year-old season-ticket holder at Forest, ran onto the field after Tuesday’s game at the City Ground and headbutted Sharp to the ground near the touchline. Sharp, who did not play in the match because of injury and was standing with his hands in his pockets, required four stitches to a wound on his lip. Biggs appeared at a hearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court and admitted to the offense, which was described by prosecutors as a “deliberate and senseless act of violence.” During the hearing, Biggs was told that a separate charge of illegally entering the playing surface had been dropped. He did not oppose an application for a banning order from football matches. Forest already said whoever attacked Sharp would be banned for life. The incident took place after supporters poured onto the field after Forest won 5-4 in a penalty shootout. The teams drew 3-3 on aggregate after two legs. Sharp, a former Forest player, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that “one mindless idiot ruined what was an unbelievable night of football.” “As an ex-Forest player I will not let one scumbag ruin my respect for the Forest fans,” he said. Forest will play Huddersfield in the playoff final on May 29, with the winner earning promotion to the English Premier League. (AP)

Lahiri practices with Woods ahead of PGA Championship

Tulsa (USA), May 19: Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri’s week kept getting better even before he reached the tee in the opening round of PGA Championship as he got to practice alongside the legendary Tiger Woods. Lahiri, who is making a Major appearance after nearly three years, made a late decision to turn up at Southern Hills, while waiting for the arrival of his second baby. He then arrived at Southern Hills on Tuesday and when he got to the course for a practice round on Wednesday, he found Woods without anyone else. The 15-time Major champion asked the Indian if they could play together. Lahiri could hardly believe this stroke of luck. Lahiri said, “I headed to the first tee and there were a few players there, and me and Tiger were standing around. There was some confusion as to who was going and it was then just me and Tiger, and he asked me (to play together) and why would I ever say no to that invitation! It was just random, it was serendipity.” Woods played nine holes before he left and then Lahiri got to play nine holes with Bryson DeChambeau, who later withdrew as his hand is still not okay after a surgery. (PTI)