HC tells govt to ensure meat sellers follow hygienic conditions

SHILLONG, May 20: The Meghalaya High Court has asked the state government to ensure that meat sellers conform to hygienic conditions while carrying out their businesses.

The Division Bench of the Meghalaya High Court was hearing a PIL filed by Gau Gyan Foundation.

“Though the primary interest of the petitioner in this public interest litigation appears to be the well-being of cattle and how they are brought to animal markets, it is the larger issue that needs to be addressed: pertaining to the treatment of all animals, including those that may be bred only for the purpose of human consumption,” the High Court observed.

While referring to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017, the High Court said that the aforesaid Rules require the constitution of the district animal market monitoring committees, the constitution of animal market committees, the registration of existing animal markets, the procedure for establishment of new animal markets and the functions of the district animal marketing market monitoring committees.

“Such functions include the obligation to ensure certain minimum requirements in animal markets. These minimum requirements cover aspects such as housing, shade, feeding troughs, water tanks, lighting, ramps, veterinary facilities, toilets, provision for disposal of dead animals, provision for ensuring hygiene and removal of manure and bio-waste and separate enclosures for different animals, to indicate a few. It does not appear that any mechanism in terms of the said Rules of 2017 has been put in place in the State,” the High Court said.

It also observed that setting-up of a regime in the state is all-important to ensure better treatment of animals, particularly those that are transported, those that are brought to any marketplace, the manner in which the animals are culled and to ensure humane and hygienic conditions at all stages and places.

“It is hoped that an appropriate mechanism is put in place as expeditiously as possible. While on the subject, the State must also ensure that more hygienic conditions are followed by meat-sellers, whatever kind of meat they may be selling. Apart from meat shops openly displaying torn parts of animals, which is often hideous to look at, roadside selling of meat products without the meat kept in any enclosure, notwithstanding the cooler temperature enjoyed in most parts of the State, may not be ideal or advisable. Such aspect of the matter also requires the attention of the administration,” the High Court said.

Meanwhile, the High Court has also asked the state government to file an affidavit, indicating the steps taken in terms of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017, the measures taken in consonance with Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and “a clear timeline within which the said Rules may be implemented and the other concerns indicated herein addressed”.

“The State should also take appropriate measures in terms of the Transport of Animals Rules, 1978 and Rule 125E of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989,” the High Court said.

The matter has been, meanwhile, listed for hearing on June 14.