News Capsule

Padma Awards

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner has asked people from the district, who want their names to be recommended to the government for the Padma Awards, to send their nominations to the Office of the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner on or before August 14. “The awards seek to recognise ‘work of any distinction’ and are given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/services in all fields of disciplines such as Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicines, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry etc. All persons without any distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these awards,” a statement in this regard said.

Yogasana

The 41st State Yogasana Championship, 2022, was conducted on May 14 at the Jail Road Boys’ Secondary School auditorium. According to a statement, the contests were held in three different age categories, viz. Category 8-11 years (mixed), Category 11-14 years (girls) and Category- 11-14 years (boys). “In addition to contests in three age categories, prizes were also given for special demonstration and sincerity of attendance of the participants,” the statement said.

Workshop

The Internal Quality Assurance Cell and the Department of Value Education, St Anthony’s College, organised a workshop on yoga on May 18 on the college premises. A total of 447 students participated in different batches in the workshop, which consisted of lectures and demonstrations.

Programme

A skill training programme was on Friday launched in Jowai. According to a statement, as part of the programme, training will be imparted on ‘Street Food Vending’ as per Sector Skill Council Curriculum in a bid to generate employment.