Mob sets Batadrawa Police Station in Assam of fire

Guwahati, May 21: A mob of locals including women set fire to Batadrawa Police station in Nagaon district of Assam today causing extensive damage to the property of the police station besides injuring at least two policemen seriously.

A group enraged locals attacked the police station following the death of a local youth who was arrested by police this morning.

A large number of weapons, motorcycles, official documents were burnt to ashes in the police station where the raging fire could be doused after several hours of efforts by the firefighters.

While the old police station was burnt down, the mob also caused extensive damage to the new police station building in the same campus. Nagaon district Superintendent of Police, Leena Doley and other senior police officials rushed to Batadrawa to control the situation.

The SP informed that inquiry had been started into the incident while police have collected a few video footage of the incident.

Two of the injured policemen who were manhandled by the mob, were admitted to the hospital.