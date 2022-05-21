Electricity worker loses life while repairing power lines

Tura, May 21: An electricity worker lost his life when the power lines that he was repairing, had got inadvertently or otherwise turned on.

The incident took place at around 5 pm today, when the worker working for a contractor of the MeECL was electrocuted. A photo of the victim, still holding the line that he was working, has been going viral on social media. The body of the victim can be seen hanging from the live wire, upside down.

The mishap has been blamed on lack of communication as the power lines that were supposed to have remained shut during the entire repair exercise, was switched on by mistake. The lifeless body of the victim was later brought down.

The matter, as per the superintendent of police, South West Garo Hills (SWGH), Siddharth Ambedkar, is currently being investigated.

“He was working on repairing the power line when someone inadvertently switched it on. He was electrocuted and lost his life on the spot. The matter is currently being investigated,” informed the SP.