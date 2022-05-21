MP bats for more involvement in field of research

SHILLONG, May 20: Rajya Sabha member, WR Kharlukhi, has urged the students to explore the field of research, maintaining that research works will help make the world aware of Meghalaya, its people and culture.

Kharlukhi was speaking at an event, organised by ICFAI University, for the launch of two new academic programmes, namely MA in Khasi and MSW.

The MP, in his address, also stated that there is a need to provide counselling to students from time to time.

The launch event was also attended by MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh, Vice Chancellor Dr Alicia Gatphoh, principals of higher secondary schools and colleges from Shillong and neighbouring districts.