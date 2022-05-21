Need to explore market avenues beyond state’s boundaries: Govt

SHILLONG, May 20: The state government has stressed on the need for exploration of market avenues beyond the boundaries of Meghalaya so that the produce of the state farmers reach all areas of demand.

As part of World Bee Day celebrations, the Directorate of Horticulture on Friday organised a programme at All Saints’ Hall, Shillong.

Thematised on ‘Promote Bee Keeping: Augment Farmers’ Income and to Ensure Sustainability of Life’, the programme was attended by Secretary of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare department, SC Sandhu, as the chief guest.

Sandhu, in his address, reiterated the importance of bees in sustaining life on earth and stressed on the importance of creating a conducive environment for beekeeping.

Contending that doing so can help fetch better prices for the produce of bee farmers, Sandhu said that there is also a need to explore market avenues beyond the boundaries of the state.

A technical session on ‘Beekeeping and its prospects in Meghalaya’ was also organised for beekeepers and entrepreneurs during event.