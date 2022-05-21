Meghalaya Nuggets

Curtain comes down on Int’l Museum Week in Don Bosco Centre

SHILLONG, May 20: The Don Bosco Centre for Indigenous Cultures (DBCIC), on Thursday evening concluded its commemoration of International Museum Week which began on May 16. According to a statement, Commissioner & Secretary for Arts & Culture department, Frederick Roy Kharkongor, in his address as the chief guest, praised the institution for its service to the people of the Northeast and also to the neighbouring countries of Bangladesh and Bhutan. He also said that museums are the best place to learn about the past and encouraged the setting up of a digital museum in order to enhance the learning experience.

Int’l Biodiversity Day in MLCU

SHILLONG, May 20: The Department of Environment and Traditional Ecosystems, Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU), in collaboration with the Meghalaya Biodiversity Board, on Friday celebrated International Biodiversity Day. According to a statement, the programme included poster making and photography competitions with the themes ‘Change one habit that is negative to biodiversity’ and ‘Urban biodiversity’, respectively. Former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests of Meghalaya, TTC Marak was the chief guest at the event. In his address, Marak spoke about sustainable development goals and the progress of Northeastern states in attaining these goals. Marak also stressed the importance of understanding ‘why we do what we do’ in terms of environmental conservation.

Awareness on disaster management

SHILLONG, May 20: Sati Raja Memorial Secondary School Umsning on Thursday and Friday conducted a training programme and mock drill on disaster management led by the Deputy Controller of Civil Defence and Home Guard, Ri-Bhoi under the leadership of Sub Inspector Skhembor Syiemiong and his team. According to a statement issued in this regard, the aim of this programme was to prepare students and teachers to tackle natural calamities such as earthquakes. The students learnt various aspects of disaster management and how to provide first-aid in case of injuries.