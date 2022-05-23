Assam BJP terms Batadrava attack as ‘organised act against state’

Guwahati, May 23: Amidst ongoing police investigation of the mob attack on Batadrava police station, the Assam BJP has expressed concern over the incident, while terming it as “an organised act against the state” and suspecting that “trained jihadis” could be behind the torching of the police station.

Addressing mediapersons at the state party headquarters here, senior spokespersons, Ranjiv Kumar Sarma and Subhas Dutta alleged that Bangladesh-based miscreants “trained” in Popular Front of India (PFI) camps might have been engaged to carry out the “organised attack” on Batadrava police station.

The party spokespersons asserted that the attack on state property – torching government documents and destroying police weaponry – was an act against the state and therefore urged the police to construe them as perpetrators of “crime against the nation” and resort to stringent and exemplary legal action against them.

Drawing a comparative caricature of the incident, the BJP spokesperson Sarma said the Batadrava mob violence was a prototype of Islamic fundamentalist activities in Western Europe, Afghanistan, Kashmir, Kerala and West Bengal.

“Such fundamentalist tendencies are now permeating in the socio-demographic discourse of Assam, which is a matter of grave concern,” he said.

Reiterating apprehensions about anti-national activities in the state, the senior BJP leadership observed that “such speculations may be drawn from the modus-operandi of those involved in the incident, which is similar to the style in which Trinamool supporters in West Bengal operate or the way in which anti-national forces in Maharashtra’s Azad Maidan operate.”

The state BJP leadership also drew focus on the proliferating tactics used by the migrants by “illegally usurping and encroaching several bighas of land and also resorting to establishing demographic hegemony by the method of population explosion”.

Welcoming the administrative decision of carrying out the eviction exercise against illegal encroachers in Salonabori village, the senior spokesperson aso lauded the expeditious police action in apprising the chief minister of the law and order situation.

The state BJP slammed Opposition parties such as the Congress and Raijor Dal and accused the parties of being defensive towards the perpetrators and restoring to appeasement of a particular community.

The ruling party further condemned Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi, and Congress MLA (representing Batadrava constituency) Sibamoni Bora for issuing “irresponsible” statements in front of the media, putting at stake the interest of the indigenous citizenry.