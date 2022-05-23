GSU raises Tura Town issues with DC

Among other issues, the union raised the urgent need for a government sponsored public transportation for the town to cater and provide cheap and efficient means of transportation for students, daily wagers and other low income groups of people.

According to the union, the Tura Public Transport Service (TPTS), which was implemented to ease travelling woes of the town’s people, could not render the services it was designed for. The union urged Tembe to look into the re-implementation of the TPTS and to revisit problems and failures associated with its implementation earlier, so that a solution can be found and the buses can function as they were meant to.

Another issue raised by the union was the exorbitant prices of meat, chicken and fish in the town as compared to their prices in Khasi and Jaintia hills districts including neighbouring Assam. The union blamed Covid-19 lockdowns for the overpricing of the commodities and claimed that the trend still continues till today with authorities not taking necessary steps to rectify it.

It made a humble appeal to the deputy commissioner to personally look into the issues to ensure that much needed relief is provided to the townsfolk.