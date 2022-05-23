Bernard tells CM to bring in CBI or step down

Tura, May 23: Extending full support to the party’s State President Ernest Mawrie’s demand for a CBI Inquiry into various irregularities, BJP MDC in the GHADC from Tura, Bernard N Marak, on Monday dared Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to bring in the investigation team from the centre or resign from his Chief Minister’s post.

According to the Tura MDC, the BJP, while appointing Conrad Sangma as the Chief Minister, had anticipated good governance and all round development of the State with zero corruption. He claimed that the Chief Minister, instead, rebuked the BJP through his actions and failed miserably to live up to the aspirations of the people.

“Everyone is disappointed as the poor remain poor and weak perished, including the youths who are stranded without job opportunities. They made their parties grow with public money which can’t be tolerated. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma should agree for CBI inquiry or step down bearing moral responsibility. BJP appointed him Chief Minister with high anticipation of delivering the best BJP has availed through schemes, but people were ripped even to zero balance account beneficiaries. People are disappointed and have lost trust in Conrad’s leadership, therefore BJP wants him to step down owning moral responsibility for all the corruption lapses which erupted around the State,” Bernard demanded.

The Tura MDC invited central leaders to come forward to introspect and to complete a post mortem of the developments and implementation of central schemes in the state before it was too late, adding, the party released huge fund towards development of the State but most of it was profited by their (NPP) contractors and business partners while public as a whole was left high and dry.

“BJP will run a state wide campaign demanding his replacement. The only way for MDA to come back to power is to replace the incumbent CM with a clean leadership which will subsequently help root out the prevailing bad governance. If ministers can be changed after two and half years, why not the Chief Minister, especially in the wake of so many irregularities in governance,” Bernard asked.

The Tura MDC added that the Chief Minister has failed to address several issues of the state as there was chaos in the government with it doing nothing to address public issues including the implementation of Amrut scheme, irregularities in food and civil supplies department, illegal coal mining, power scam, teachers’ salary irregularities, garbage issues, ISBT and faulty construction Assembly Building, JJM, PMAY, Kishan card, PMGKAY, awarding of contract works to mostly outside companies besides others.