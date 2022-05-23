Tura MP reviews developmental schemes at Ampati

Tura, May 23: Member of Parliament, 2-Tura LS Constituency, Agatha K. Sangma reviewed the status of implementation of Centrally-sponsored schemes and programmes in South West Garo Hills in a meeting of the District Development Coordination & Monitoring Committee (DDCMC) or DISHA Committee at DRDA Conference Hall at Ampati on Monday.

MLA of 55-Salmanpara Assembly Constituency W.D. Sangma, Vice Chairman, State Level Public Grievances Committee, Clement G. Momin, Deputy Commissioner, S.K. Marak, BDOs and district officers of various line departments were present during the meeting.

During the meeting the officers of various departments and agencies implementing the schemes and flagship programmes of the Central Government presented the status of implementation, achievements as well as difficulties and problems faced by them leading to delay in some of the projects.

The MP took note of the issues flagged by the district officers and assured them that she would take it up with the concerned authorities and departments in her capacity as the Committee Chairperson.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner in his brief introductory address said the main objective of DISHA meeting is to ensure effective development and coordination of central government programmes and to monitor the implementation of schemes and programmes in a time-bound manner.

Among the issues discussed was status of women participation in village employment council (VEC). BDO, Rerapara, RZD Shira informed that in some villages, people are reluctant to appoint women as VEC secretaries for reasons such as difficulties in commuting to offices, inability to manage time due to household chores, etc. He also stated that evident differences in demand for projects have been noted, as men VEC Secretaries mainly demand for construction of roads and other such infrastructure, whereas women VEC Secretaries demand for projects like water conservation, household tap connection, and other such similar projects that would address their household issues.

Medical department also raised issues on need for appointment of regular gynecologist, functioning of PHCs and CHCs with single ambulance each, shortage of water supply in Ampati Civil Hospital, teenage pregnancy and suicide and also people’s dependency on traditional medicines. However, they also announced that under Chief Minister’s Safe Motherhood scheme, state government allots funds directly to each PHCs and CHCs to hire a vehicle for a year to transport pregnant mothers to higher referral health centre.

Garobadha SBI raised the issue of disrupted internet and phone connectivity and also irregularity of power supply which affects their efficiency by forcing them to work for only about 3 hours a day, resulting in pendency, increasing their workload. He also raised the issue of failure in loan repayment by beneficiaries, which affects their CIBIL score preventing them to avail other loans.