Bring CBI in or quit: Bernard to Conrad

TURA, May 23: Bernard N Marak, the BJP Member of District Council in the GHADC, has backed state party president Ernest Mawrie’s demand for a CBI probe into various irregularities and asked Chief Minister Conrad K. Marak to either engage the central investigating agency or quit.

He said the BJP had anticipated good governance and all-round development of the state with zero corruption when it installed Sangma as the chief minister.

“Instead, the CM rebuked the BJP through his actions and failed miserably to live up to the aspirations of the people,” he said.

“Everyone is disappointed as the poor remain poor and weak perish, including the youths who are stranded without job opportunities. They made their parties grow with public money which can’t be tolerated. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma should agree to a CBI inquiry or step down, bearing moral responsibility,” Marak said.

He said the BJP had hoped Sangma would deliver the schemes made available to the state, but the beneficiaries were “ripped” and left with “zero-balance” accounts. “The people have lost trust in Conrad’s leadership. He should quit for all the corruption and lapses in governance,” he added.

Marak invited the central leadership to conduct a post-mortem of the developments and the implementation of central schemes in the state before it is too late. “Huge funds were released for the development of the state but much of it was pocketed by their (NPP’s) contractors and business partners while the public was left high and dry,” he said.

“The BJP will run a state-wide campaign demanding his replacement. The only way for MDA to come back to power is to replace the incumbent CM with a clean leadership that will help root out the prevailing bad governance. If ministers can be changed after two-and-a-half years, why can’t the chief minister, especially in the wake of so many irregularities in governance?” he asked.

The Tura MDC also said the chief minister failed to address several issues of the state leading to chaos.

He referred to the faulty implementation of the AMRUT scheme, irregularities in the Food and Civil Supplies department, illegal coal mining, power scam, teachers’ salary, garbage issues, inter-state bus terminus and faulty construction of the Assembly building, Jal Jeevan Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Kisan Card, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and awarding of contract works mostly to companies from outside the state.