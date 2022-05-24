HPC decides to assign IIT audit team to ascertain safety of new Assembly building

Shillong, May 24: The High Powered Committee (HPC) has decided to have a third party audit to find out the reasons which led to the collapse of the dome at the new Assembly building in Mawdiangdiang, New Shillong Township here.

Talking to reporters after the meeting of the HPC, Assembly Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh said that the audit team would also ascertain the safety and strength of the other portions of the building including the right wing, left wing, corridor, reception area, chambers of the Speaker and Chief Minister and also the ground floor and the basement.

He also informed that they had decided to approach IIT Guwahati, IIT Kolkata and IIT Delhi to take up the job.

According to him, any of these three IITs will do the audit adding that the PWD (Buildings) has been asked to write to these three IITs.

Assembly Speaker said that they would like to get the report as early as possible. He also said that the work at the main Assembly building would come to a halt till the report is submitted by the audit team.

According to him, no unauthorized person will be allowed to enter the building due to safety measures adding that they have decided to cover the entire dome portion which has collapsed to ensure there is no water leakage in the building.

It may be mentioned that the HPC meeting was attended by Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma, Leader of Opposition, Dr. Mukul Sangma and Ampareen Lyngdoh who is a member.