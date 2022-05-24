Osaka goes down in first round to Anisimova

Japan's Naomi Osaka plays a shot against Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, May 23, 2022. AP/PTI (AP05_23_2022_000123B)

PARIS, May 23: Naomi Osaka’s return to the French Open has ended in the first round.
The former top-ranked player and four-time Grand Slam champion lost her opening match to Amanda Anisimova 7-5, 6-4 at Roland Garros on Court Suzanne Lenglen.
Anisimova is a 20-year-old American who reached the French Open semifinals in 2019. She also beat Osaka in the third round at the Australian Open in January.
Osaka double-faulted twice on break point, once in each set. After the second, which gave Anisimova a 4-3 lead, Osaka took a 40-0 lead in the next game but the American held. (AP)

