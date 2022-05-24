Yarraji breaks 100m hurdles national record

New Delhi, May 23: Jyothi Yarraji smashed the women’s 100m hurdle national record for the second time in less than two weeks while winning the event at the Loughborough International Athletics Meet in the UK.

The 22-year-old from Andhra Pradesh on Sunday clocked 13.11 seconds under permissible wind speed of +0.3m/s to better her own earlier national record of 13.23 that she had clocked on May 10 during the Cyprus International Meet in Limassol.

Jyothi had bettered Anuradha Biswal’s national mark of 13.38 which had stood since 2002. That happened a month after her national record effort was not counted due to wind assistance beyond legal limit. She had clocked 13.09 seconds during the Federation Cup in Kozhikode last month but it was not counted as national record as the wind speed was +2.1 m/s, more than the permissible +2.0 m/s. (PTI)