Supernovas beat Trailblazers by 49 runs in opening match

Pune, May 23: Pooja Vastrakar picked up four wickets for just 12 runs in a brilliant pace-bowling display as Supernovas notched up an easy 49-run win over Trailblazers in a record-breaking opening match of the Women’s T20 Challenge here on Monday.

The 22-year-old Vastrakar claimed the wickets of Trailblazers’ captain Smriti Mandhana (34), her opening partner Hayley Matthews (18), No. 4 Sophia Dunkley (1) and Salma Khatun (0) in two separate spells to tear apart the batting line-up of the defending champions.

England left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone and Australia all-rounder Alana King chipped in with two wickets apiece as Trailblazers could only score 114 for 9 in 20 overs while chasing 164.

The Supernovas had earlier scored the tournament’s highest-ever score of 163 all out after opting to bat.

Trailblazers made a strong start to their chase with Mandhana and Matthews putting on 39 runs for the opening wicket in five overs.

But Vastrakar struck triple blows on Trailblazers to leave the defending champions in deep trouble.

Earlier, Supernovas captain Kaur top-scored with 37 off 29 balls while Harleen Deol and Deandra Dottin chipped in with 35 and 32 respectively.

They, however, lost five wickets in the last two overs for just eight runs, including that of Kaur, in a dramatic collapse.

Matthews was the pick of the Trailblazers bowlers with figures of 3 for 29 while Salma Khatun took two for 30 runs.

The Supernovas made a rollicking start, reaching to the tournament’s best-ever power-play score of 58 for one with opener Dottin (32 off just 17 balls) in ominous form. (PTI)