Tynsong inaugurates bridge over Umdamli River

Shillong, May 24: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday inaugurated the 10-meter RCC bridge over Umdamli River and the two-kilometre Umdamli-Umsmu Road under Umsning Assembly Constituency in Ri Bhoi district.

The project was funded under the RIDF XXV at an amount of Rs. 2.80 Crores.

Umsning MLA, Jason Sawkmie Mawlong, MDC Macdalyne Sawkmie Mawlong, Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner, Arpit Upadhyaya attended the inaugural function beside the local residents and PWD officials from Umsning Division.