Goa’s villages more beautiful than beaches, towns: Governor

Addressing a function in Ponda sub district, Pillai said that the Governor’s discretionary fund, an unaudited corpus which can be spent at Raj Bhavan’s discretion, was being spent on public welfare activities.

“Goa is the hub of tourism. but I can say one thing after travelling in more than 100 villages. I can say… of course I do not want to blame discredit (beach areas). It is good (that) people are coming to that area. But, Goan villages are more beautiful than towns according to me. And our temples also,” Pillai said.

Ever since he was appointed Governor of Goa last year, Pillai has been visiting Goa’s rurales, he said, adding that he has visited as many as 100 villages in the coastal state so far.

Pillai also said that he had taken the initiative to spend the Governor’s discretionary funds on public welfare activities like providing free dialysis to patients and supporting old age homes and orphanages.

“I told my secretary. I am getting a salary. I am satisfied with that. As a lawyer also my stature was that… I asked them that this amount (discretionary fund) may be given to the needy people,” he said.

“It is not a strictly audited fund. It need not be audited… Amount I am not disclosing. Without audit, the Governor can use it. But we have decided to help the people. That is why last September we declared our aid to 71 dialysis patients, visited old age homes, orphanages,” Pillai said.