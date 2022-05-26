Dissension in NPP ranks in Mendipathar over rumours of local MLA joining ranks

Resubelpara, May 26: Dissension has set in the ranks of the National Peoples’ Party in the Mendipathar constituency after rumours doing rounds about of the MLA of the constituency, Marthon J Sangma joining their ranks with his candidature confirmed for the Assembly elections in 2023.

Marthon has recently joined the AITC after leaving the Congress and is currently in talks with the NPP leadership about coming over to the party. The AITC MLA has, however, denied his involvement stating it was too early to speculate on any pertaining to elections at this time.

The dissension in the ranks of the NPP leaders and supporters over the issue has been taken seriously by a section of the party supporters who have asked the CM and the NPP leader Conrad K Sangma not to welcome the MLA into NPP fold for the coming elections.

“We have heard of the merger of Marthon into NPP but none of the original party workers are happy with what is taking place. We are not happy to work with him and are requesting the NPP party president, Conrad Sangma not to issue the ticket to him otherwise there will be three candidates,” stated the dismayed NPP workers and leaders.