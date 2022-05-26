Meghalaya Chemistry Olympiad-2022 in August

Guwahati, May 26 : The Department of Chemistry, University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) will be organizing its flagship programme “Meghalaya Chemistry Olympiad-2022” (MCO-22) for the students of the classes VIII (eight), IX (nine), and XI (eleven) of schools in the state of Meghalaya. The Olympiad has been scheduled to be held in the month of August this year, according to a Press release.

Speaking in this context, Prof. Saifuddin Gazi, Head of the Department of Chemistry, USTM said, “The Heads of the Higher Secondary and Secondary Schools in Meghalaya are most warmly invited to provide their consent for the above mentioned programme.

In this regard they are requested to contact the Department through either email ([email protected]) or Google form (link: https://forms.gle/nAQPEBb3chzpiFr36) or WhatsApp message (+91-8016953847) by 25th of June 2022.”

The Chemistry Olympiad will be one of its kind in the state held with the objective of encouraging young talents to be innovative in the field of Science.