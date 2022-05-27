Assam govt constitutes inquiry into land grabbing vis-a-vis Don Bosco University

Guwahati, May 25: In view of the suicide of an entrepreneur, George Bardoloi and the land grabbing case surrounding his death, Assam government has constituted a three-member inquiry committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary, Paban Barthakur.

The committee will inquire the Don Bosco University Land Grabbing matter under Sonapur Revenue Circle. The other members of the Committee are: G D Tripathy, Commissioner and Secretary, Revenue and Pallav Gopal Jha, DC, Kamrup, Metro.

The Committee will enquire whether the allegations are true and in the event of so, the Committee will suggest means to recover the land.