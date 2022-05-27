Crack in team Gehlot, Raj sports minister offers to quit

Congress MLA Ashok Chandna has offered to resign in a hard-hitting tweet and has extended a personal request to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to delegate all his charges to Kuldeep Ranka (Principal Secretary to the CM).

“Free me from this reckless post (Zalalat bhare pad se mukt Karen),” expressed Chandna through his tweet. He is considered to be close to CM Gehlot.

In his tweet, he said that the departments are run by him, hence there is no point continuing as minister.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, a spiritual guru who is close to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, targeted Gehlot on the tweet of Chandna. He said that “The fault lies in the engine and you are talking about changing the coach.”

Earlier, Congress MLA Rajendra Bidhuri had dropped hints of differences with the Chief Minister and said that Gehlot is afraid of CBI investigating REET as a minister close to him could go to jail.

Sanyam Lodha, advisor to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, has also indirectly targeted the CM by raising the matter in the assembly related to the Home Ministry which is under Gehlot.

Another Congress MLA Ganesh Ghoghra resigned from the post of MLA. Although his resignation has not been accepted, Gogra has not yet agreed to withdraw the resignation.

Dhiraj Gurjar, chairman of Rajasthan Seed Corporation and National Secretary of the Congress, has also targeted the Gehlot government and attacked the bureaucracy, saying that the officers are digging the government’s grave. Dheeraj Gurjar is the co-in-charge of Congress in Uttar Pradesh along with Priyanka Gandhi.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam had previously tweeted and wrote on Dheeraj Gurjar’s tweet that “Speaking truth in Rajasthan is a crime and you too will be considered a Sachin Pilot supporter.”