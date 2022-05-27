How Meghalaya is cheated of crores in revenue by coal businessmen-politicians nexus

Shillong, May 27: The order of the High Court of Meghalaya questioning the export of coal into Bangladesh may have opened a ‘Pandora’s Box’ highlighting how some businessmen in collusion with some obviously highly-placed politicians have been not only bypassing the system set up by the NGT but also depriving the state of crores in taxes.

On May 25, one Mikael T Sangma, an exporter from Gasuapara had raised the question of legality of the entire coal export process using e-way bills as there was no mention in the order allowing the transport of coal, apparently from Assam. Sangma had sought a stay on export until the entire episode could be cleared, leading to the HC asking for cessation of all export through Gasuapara LCS until the matter was clear. The matter is set to be heard on May 30.

To think that the state government has actually gone ahead and raised the prices of alcohol to earn more revenue while allowing robbing the state of revenue is an irony that confounds many. The answers for now, however, are not forthcoming.

A little understanding of the process brought out many things. It also showed how a brilliant idea thought of by some cunning businessmen of using e-way bills to export coals into neighbouring Bangladesh would help bypass all regulations laid down the Supreme Court and to an extent by the NGT and its various committees.

The modus operandi is simple – coal is shown to have come through from the state of Assam before it is exported using e-way bills. With the coal being shown to have come from Assam, the question of NGT guideline violation doesn’t arise as the restriction of coal mining and transportation is meant for only the state of Meghalaya. The ingenious thing that has been taking place is the coal still comes from Meghalaya but is literally being whitewashed by some crooked politicians and businessmen in collusion with willing or unwilling officials from the Directorate of Mineral Resources (DMR) and transport department in the state.

What is even more appalling being that despite the coal being from Meghalaya, taxes in the form of GST is being paid to Assam, which has literally no role in the entire process other than the use of the name of the state.

For Gasuapara, the permission for the movement of coal through the state from Assam was provided to one Jai Maa Enterprise. The enterprise belongs to one Balwan Soni (alias Bhama). Bhama has been in the news recently for being arrested by Assam police over accusations of tax fraud. He was recently released. While the export of coal through Bangladesh was stopped in the interim of his imprisonment, upon his release, orders were once again renewed to allow his firm to export stranded coal into Bangladesh.

The objective was to transport coal from the Nongalbibra region into the Gasuapara Land Customs Station (LCS) from where the same was dumped into the various depots of Gasuapara. E-way bills would then be created for those exporters who were willing to pay the ‘fees’ demanded per truck to complete their ‘Letter of Credit’ (LC) commitment.

The ‘fees’ demanded per truck, as per sources went north of Rs 50000 per truck. From this amount a GST fee of close to Rs 2000 for export was charged for each transaction. As to where the rest of the money taken for the export has gone, is anyone’s guess?

For Gasuapara, the entry point of the coal trucks is through Dainadubi in North Garo Hills (NGH). The village is less than a kilometer from Assam with nearby Dudhnoi being shown as the point of origin of the coal.

A simple check of the available records, including CCTV footage available will reveal no trucks carrying coal have entered Meghalaya from Assam. However, if one is to understand, the entry of the trucks may have been marked through the use of the official machinery of the state. Whether the same is being done in connivance or under duress is a question that only those behind the scenes can answer.

A DMR official from Dainadubi in fact even confirmed that no coal trucks have entered through their check-gate – a fact that can absolutely be corroborated through evidence and checks – though that may only take place if the government allows it. With many in the ruling dispensation being actively involved in all aspects of the illegal trade, an investigation, for now, is certainly wishful thinking.

What is even more interesting is that the use of e-way bills may not be unique to only Gasuapara. Sources have confirmed that the same is being used in other export ports through SWKH as well in Jaintia Hills, though the enterprises involved are completely different and run by different businessmen – albeit with connivance with highly placed politicians of the state.

An idea of how many crores of rupees of revenue is actually being lost would not be difficult to calculate. All you need is to check how many LCs have been completed using e-way bills from the state of Assam. A simple guess will put it in crores at least.

“Who can go against orders? If you dare, you are transferred or even worse. There is no easy way out for us,” said a highly placed source from the DMR who wished to remain anonymous.