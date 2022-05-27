Emerging NE-ASEAN links to play key role in shared prosperity: Himanta

Guwahati, May 27: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the Centre’s continued attention to the Northeast has proved that “the region is not the periphery of India but the centre of fastest emerging nations of South East Asia, having the potential to become the link for the emergence of trade and commerce with these nations.

“We are therefore working to position Assam as the gateway and the expressway to ASEAN and South East Asia. The government is also working hard to make Assam the industrial hub which can serve not only the region, but also the population of BBN and ASEAN countries,” Sarma said while speaking in a conclave titled “Act East through Northeast,” in the presence of ambassadors and high commissioners of ASEAN countries here.

Referring to the Northeast’s geographical proximity with ASEAN countries, Sarma said, “We share no less than 5300 km long international border with a host of countries such as Myanmar, China, Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh. The Northeast is truly India’s Gateway to Southeast Asia, and I believe the emerging connectivity with the ASEAN will play a defining role in enhancing our shared prosperity”.

Sarma also said that over the past seven-eight years, India’s engagement with the ASEAN countries has grown exponentially.

“Trade relations have matured, investments have grown substantially and connectivity between the Northeast and Southeast Asia is fast becoming a reality,” he said.

He also said that law and order in Assam has improved considerably.

“The Armed Forces Special Power Act has been removed (from most districts). There has been phenomenal development of connectivity in the state, including construction of bridges over the Brahmaputra to make transportation seamless between the north and south bank of the river,” the chief minister said.

“Assam is also keen on promoting its biodiversity and producing green power to lay a roadmap for development of the state in sync with its nature. Under UDAN international, the state will be connected to at least six countries of the ASEAN bloc,” he said.

In reply to the High Commissioner of Singapore to India, Simon Wie Kuen, the chief minister said the parameter of Guwahati would be expanded as he expected Singapore’s cooperation in developing the city to accommodate the increasing demands of the people from other Northeastern states and outside.