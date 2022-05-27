Complaint against FP shop for non disbursal of rations

Tura, May 27: Beneficiaries of Mindikgre-B Fair Price Shop centre in South Garo Hills have submitted a complaint to the Deputy Commissioner against its dealer for allegedly stopping the supply of PDS Rice, Sugar and Kerosene since November 2021.

According to the complaint, the dealer, when confronted by the beneficiaries, allegedly refused to provide them details as to why the supplies were not issued to the ration card holder.

The anomaly came to light after the beneficiaries approached the Superintendent of Supply who instructed them to write a complaint letter to the DC and call 1967. However, even after doing as instructed, the beneficiaries said that they were yet to receive their supplies through PDS.

The beneficiaries have urged the Deputy Commissioner to look into the matter and order an inquiry and take action against the dealer if he is found to be guilty.