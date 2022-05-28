Lanka crush Bangladesh by 10 wickets, win series

DHAKA, May 27: Sri Lanka crushed Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the second cricket test to win the series 1-0 after the host team collapsed from 156-5 to 169 all out in its second innings on Friday.

Sri Lanka easily reached the target on the fifth and final day to finish 29-0 in three overs with Oshada Fernando hitting 21 off only nine balls. Captain Dimuth Karunaratne was 7 not out.

Fast bowler Asitha Fernando did most of the damage for Sri Lanka’s bowlers, registering his first 10-wicket haul in a match with 4-93 in the first innings, followed by 6-51.

Shakib Al Hasan (58) and in-form Liton Das (52) earlier helped Bangladesh avoid an innings defeat though the damage had already been done.

Resuming the day on 34-4 and still needing 107 runs to make Sri Lanka bat again, Bangladesh lost Mushfiqur Rahim (23) in the eighth over of the day when Kasun Rajitha (2-40) bowled him with a delivery that kept low.

Allrounder Shakib, who took 5-96 in the first innings, counterattacked to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Liton, after scoring 88 runs in the drawn first test and a career-best 141 in the first innings of this test, went slowly but smoothly to deny Sri Lanka bowlers’ quest for another wicket. (AP)