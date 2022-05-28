Lanka crush Bangladesh by 10 wickets, win series

SPORTS
By Agencies

DHAKA, May 27: Sri Lanka crushed Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the second cricket test to win the series 1-0 after the host team collapsed from 156-5 to 169 all out in its second innings on Friday.
Sri Lanka easily reached the target on the fifth and final day to finish 29-0 in three overs with Oshada Fernando hitting 21 off only nine balls. Captain Dimuth Karunaratne was 7 not out.
Fast bowler Asitha Fernando did most of the damage for Sri Lanka’s bowlers, registering his first 10-wicket haul in a match with 4-93 in the first innings, followed by 6-51.
Shakib Al Hasan (58) and in-form Liton Das (52) earlier helped Bangladesh avoid an innings defeat though the damage had already been done.
Resuming the day on 34-4 and still needing 107 runs to make Sri Lanka bat again, Bangladesh lost Mushfiqur Rahim (23) in the eighth over of the day when Kasun Rajitha (2-40) bowled him with a delivery that kept low.
Allrounder Shakib, who took 5-96 in the first innings, counterattacked to keep the scoreboard ticking.
Liton, after scoring 88 runs in the drawn first test and a career-best 141 in the first innings of this test, went slowly but smoothly to deny Sri Lanka bowlers’ quest for another wicket. (AP)

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.