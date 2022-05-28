Taaleem-Yes; Kaleen-No

By Dr Munmun Majumdar

In his brilliant address on the 49th Foundation Day of North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong, Governor of Meghalaya Honorable Satya Pal Malik drew attention to the value education (Taaleem) and the futility of material wealth (Kaleen-carpet) and all that is associated with it. One understands the education sector as one that comprises early childhood, primary, secondary, and tertiary educational institutions, as well as administrative structures, accreditation agencies, examination boards, licensing, inspection, regulatory authorities etc. Educational institutions employ hundreds of thousands of staff, and requires adequate infrastructure. It is valued by both governments and individuals, who recognize that education outcomes determine to a great extent the futures of both individuals and the nation. Growing clashes within cultures, sacrificing of values, ethics, at alter of corruption, the ongoing digital divide have drawn renewed attention to the importance of education as a strategy to create honest, socially inclusive and peaceful societies. Imparting diverse worldviews has long been recognized as a peacebuilding strategy. Experts have argued that diverse worldviews could increase understanding about and respect for those in minority be it religious, non-religious etc., which in turn could minimize the sense of alienation and the potential for radicalization of young people.

Around 90 percent of the world’s students were out of schools and colleges as a result of the global pandemic. This situation cannot be without repercussions. The speed and scale of the disruption during the pandemic is unparalleled in modern history. Since its outbreak two years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted education systems globally, affecting the most vulnerable learners the hardest. It has increased inequalities. In its effort to support countries to mitigate the impact of closure and support learning continuity, UNESCO established the Global Education Coalition working around three central themes: Gender, connectivity and teachers.

Prolonged forced absence from educational institutions is a dangerous path for any country and can be detrimental also for the security of nations. One of the ways to cope in the uncharted times was to opt for the online mode to keep students learning. But one serious question remains is that have we prepared for the fallout from having educational institutions closed for so long? lack of connectivity and devices excluded many students from pursuing learning remotely. Even though it is universally acknowledged that education is a fundamental human right and a foundational right, have the efforts to reach out to students through the online platform considered how many were left out? And how to address it? Undoubtedly, COVID-19 has a disproportionate impact on people, often as a result of factors such as gender, disabilities, ethnicities, socio-economic class, race and even age. When it comes to differentiated impacts, particularly on women, the UN Security Council Resolution 1325: Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda, with its prevention, participation, protection and role in relief and recovery principles provides an excellent framework for a response strategy for COVID-19.

Educational institutions are a space where socialization is encouraged and rightfully so. These spaces allow a fighting chance to receive equal economic opportunities in future. A hard reality is that for many students around the world, schools are spaces where access to food, water, safety and well-being is guaranteed. In many parts of the world, they provide the only form of nutrition and Schools’ feeding programs are at times the only meal of the day for many children. The realization of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 2: Zero Hunger is often through schools as well. For many children, schools also equate to safety from physical harm and exploitation. When children are not in schools, they become easy targets. They can be abused, made to work, and exploited in many other ways. This is not to say that nothing bad ever happens to students in schools. Despite aberrations, educational institutions not only educate, they are living examples of executing and implementing micro-economy – from transport services to bookshops, to printers and publishers, to laboratory, cyber caffes, coffee houses, canteens and restaurants etc. Ultimately, educational institutions get the next generation ready for overall development. And the closure affected all of these.

Since educational institutions therefore play a very fundamental and crucial role it is important to emphasize the importance of preparing educational institutions for large-scale disruptions through strategic planning and dedication of resources. We learnt from the pandemic that it is the lines of communication between those that need and those that give should be open. This pandemic has taught us the importance of bridging digital divides and increasing connectivity, humanitarian assistance including educational technology, infrastructure etc.

There is no doubt that education is a driver of development, but corruption and underfunding often weaken this role to a great extent. While it is important to remember that corruption in the education sector is a symptom of underlying problems, yet one cannot underestimate the consequences of corruption in this sector given that it impairs development by undermining the creation of educated, competent, and ethical individuals for future leadership and the labor force etc. In short corruption contributes to poor education outcomes. Therefore, careful assessment should build upon synergies with gender analysis and human rights–based approaches to ensure that anti-corruption measures address aspects of inequity and vulnerability. Ironically, the generic argument that decision making process in India has been mired in both structural and functional flaws percolates to decisions making in education as well. And that features of a country’s education system and political economy often create incentives for corruption. Since educational institutes serve social and economic functions, and there are several challenges in undertaking and imparting education that will foster a genuinely inclusive and peaceful society, teachers must be equipped to facilitate what can at times be challenging conversations. After all teachers’ initiatives can be instructive to developing best practices for educational Institutes.

Today, despite the Omicron variant, educational institutions have opened, supported by health and safety protocols and vaccination programs. But the costs stand to be tremendous in terms of learning losses, health and well-being and drop-outs. Prioritizing education as a public good is crucial to avoid a generational catastrophe. To be more resilient, equitable and inclusive, education systems must transform, leveraging technology to benefit all learners and building on the innovations and partnerships that had been catalyzed throughout the global pandemic and move forward from disruption to recovery and healing. While celebrating foundation day has its own place and importance it is equally important to realize that what we do today will be crucial in countering any force attempting to derail Taaleem in favor of Kaleen.

(The writer is Prof. Dept of Political Science, North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong)