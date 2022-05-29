All-India NEET mock test today

SHILLONG, May 28: The Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Welfare Society will conduct an all-India mock test on NEET from 2 pm to 5 pm on Sunday.

A statement in this regard informed that the format of the test for the NEET aspirants will be ‘online video test’.

The questions are formulated by experts and helps the aspirants analyse as well as find the areas of improvement.