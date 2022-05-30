Assam CEO asks unrecognised parties to abide by ECI order

Guwahati, May 30: The chief electoral officer (CEO), Assam has directed all registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs) in the state to submit their financial reports by June 24, 2022.

It may be mentioned that the ECI had asked registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs) to submit their financial reports, including contribution reports, audited annual accounts for the years 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20, within 30 days from the order issued on May 25, 2022.

Further, the poll commission directed the parties to also submit election expenditure statements pertaining to the 2019 Lok Sabha election and 2021 Assembly election within the timeline to avoid consequential action.

The ECI order has been uploaded on the CEO Assam’s website, http://ceoassam.nic.in.

Assam CEO, Nitin Khade informed on Monday that several RUPPs in the state have failed to comply with the provisions of Section-29C of the Representation of People Act, 1951 and other extant provisions of the legal and regulatory regime, governing RUPPs and the directions of the ECI.

Khade pointed out that out of 23 RUPPs in Assam, only three parties have submitted their contribution reports for the year 2017-18, only one party has submitted annual audited account for the year 2019-20 while only one political party has submitted its election expenditure statement pertaining to the Lok Sabha election, 2019.

“So all the RUPPs in Assam have been asked to submit their up-to-date financial reports within the timeline set by the Election Commission of India,” the CEO said.

“Further, the RUPPs are requested to update their details of office-bearers, including authorised signatories for financial transactions, change of their official address and permanent account number (PAN),” he said.

“RUPPs need to submit the compliance reports and other details before June 24, 2022 through email ([email protected]) or physically at the office of the CEO Assam here,” the CEO said.

