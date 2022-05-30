Restriction imposed to regulate movement of heavy vehicles on Umiam bridge

Nongpoh, May 30: The District Magistrate, Ri Bhoi District, Nongpoh in an order issued on Monday, has imposed a prohibitory order under Section 144 CrPC prohibiting the plying of vehicles weighing in excess of 10 MT over the Umiam bridge and plying of two heavy vehicles at the same time over the bridge.

This has been done in compliance to the Meghalaya High Court Order which states that ‘the State must immediately regulate the flow of traffic along the bridge to ensure that not only vehicles weighing more than 10 MT are not allowed on the bridge, but also to see that two heavy vehicles do not use the bridge at the same time to cause any further damage thereto.

Measures should be taken so that the traffic is regulated at either end and the flow is not disrupted, yet not too many vehicles use the bridge at the same time, particularly keeping in mind the total weight spread over the bridge’.