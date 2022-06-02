Collection of ‘revenue’ by non-employee of GHADC raises questions

Tura, June 2: A person who is not employee of the GHADC Range Forest office in Phulbari, has been seen collecting money from various vehicles which have passed by the forest gate in the past few months.

One Rejaul Islam (Ranu) who was allegedly appointed as a muster roll worker sometime in 2012-14 by the then Executive Member (EM) but has never been an employee was seen collecting ‘taxes’ from vehicles that brought forest products through the gate.

Being a non-employee, Ranu’s collections have made a lot of people sit up and take notice with many questioning his presence within the compound for such activities despite there being others to take up tax collections from minor minerals.

Ranu had apparently helped in the GHADC office for a few months but became a non-entity soon. However, he once again appeared around the gates of the Phulbari GHADC office taking money from vehicles passing through, carrying minor minerals.

“There seems to be something else going on as he is not even authorized to collect taxes. He is not an employee of the GHADC as his presence is questionable,” said a Phulbari resident on condition of anonymity.

When questioned on the matter, the local Ranger of Phulbari said that Ranu was appointed earlier by some EM but was unable to provide any further information of his appointment.

Meanwhile, the office of the same range has come under further question after a tree (neem) fell within the compound of the GHADC but seems to have suddenly gone missing. Pictures of the neem tree that fell and was later sawed off are available but as to where the timber from the same tree has gone has currently become a matter of mystery.