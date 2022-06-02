James inaugurates hydrogen unit in SGH

Tura, June 2: As part of the week-long celebration of World Environment Day from June 1 to 7, Forest and Environment Minister James P K Sangma on Wednesday, June 1, inaugurated and demonstrated the Hydro Power Energy situated at Bandaregre village, Chokpot in South Garo Hills.

Speaking at the function Sangma highlighted the benefits of the hydrogen unit or Turbine unit adding that it would serve the purpose of many villagers. He informed that altogether, 200 hydrogen power unit has been setup in different locations of Meghalaya out of which ten numbers are located in Chokpot area. He urged upon the people to maintain it properly pointing out that it would be of great benefit to areas where there is no electricity.

While speaking about the World Environment Day he asked the gathering to live sustainably in harmony with nature by bringing transformative changes through policies and make their choices towards cleaner greener lifestyles. He also calls for collective, transformative action to protect our Environment and to preserve our wildlife as they are our life.