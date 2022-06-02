Industry-Academia workshop by USTM, IITG-BioNEST and IASST

Guwahati, June 2: “If your science foundation is very strong, you will be gradually shifting from your domain of business to industry. This is where translation happens.” This was stated by Prof. Dipankar Bandyopadhya, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Guwahati while addressing students and faculty members at an Industry-Academia workshop held here today.

The workshop was organized by the Department of Applied Biology, USTM in collaboration with the IITG-BioNEST and Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), according to a Press release.

Addressing the workshop as a Chief Guest, Prof. Dipankar Bandyopadhya promulgated the importance of Applied Biology in the field of industry & business. He advised the students to strengthen the technical part in a very effective manner.

Another Chief Guest of the workshop, Dr. Tania Paul, Manager, Science & Technology, BioNEST IASST came out with the idea of innovation which comprises invention and execution.

She also spoke on Bio NEST– 70 to 73, total Bio NEST in India out of which 3 situated in Guwahati, purpose Bio NEST scheme, funding scheme for startup and sector of Bio NEST.

Prof. G D Sharma, VC, USTM put forward some of the important aspects of entrepreneurship. He stated about the importance of creation of new business for the upcoming generation rather than early belief of Govt. jobs or any Government related sectors, bringing of new innovative ideas and encouraging the youth towards entrepreneurship. He concluded by motivating the students for start ups in collaboration with IIT-G BioNEST and IASST Bio NEST

Dr. Swapnil Sinha, Director, BioAptagen, CEOBio NEST IITG, expounded about the journey on Altanostics Company and about their inventions.